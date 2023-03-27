Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPTGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.72 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CKPT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at $720,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at $625,764.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,626 shares of company stock worth $182,446. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1,924.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 192,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,272 shares during the last quarter.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Earnings History for Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.