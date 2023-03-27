Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.72 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CKPT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1,924.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 192,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,272 shares during the last quarter.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
