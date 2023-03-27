Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.72 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CKPT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at $720,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at $625,764.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,626 shares of company stock worth $182,446. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1,924.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 192,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,272 shares during the last quarter.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

