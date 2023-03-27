Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Gap Up to $43.89

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.89, but opened at $46.00. Cheniere Energy Partners shares last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 22,348 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -738.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

