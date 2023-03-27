Chewy’s (CHWY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.39, a PEG ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Chewy by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $5,432,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 253.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 480.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.