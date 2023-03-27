Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.
Children’s Place Stock Performance
Children’s Place stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $455.20 million, a PE ratio of -88.62 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 227.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 108.8% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
About Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
