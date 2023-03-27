Chiliz 24-Hour Volume Hits $51.71 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $760.39 million and $51.71 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,718,673,450 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

