Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 357,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 312,350 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCVI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

