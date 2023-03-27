Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a growth of 652.0% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE CCVI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. 1,448,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCVI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

