Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,405,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $207.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

