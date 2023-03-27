Citigroup Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $169.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $154.14.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.