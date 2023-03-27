Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

