CL King Lowers Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target to $47.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CL King from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMP. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of CMP stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Further Reading

