Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Coal Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCTC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Clean Coal Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. Pristine-M is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

