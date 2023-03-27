Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider James Douglas Price Sells 8,524 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN remained flat at $15.14 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 548,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

