Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Up 822.2% in March

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 822.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:CLVLY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.46. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

