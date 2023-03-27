CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 90538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 2.8 %
The company has a market cap of C$51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
