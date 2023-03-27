CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,450. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.