CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBXGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 488,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,496. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

