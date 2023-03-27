CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 20.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 488,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,496. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
