Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 102 ($1.25) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 99 ($1.22).

LON:COA opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,862.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 50.30 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 82.40 ($1.01). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Coats Group news, insider Jackie Callaway bought 63,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.94 ($61,086.75). Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

