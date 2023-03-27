Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Update

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 487.0% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBR. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Colombier Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Colombier Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.14 on Monday. 363,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Colombier Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.