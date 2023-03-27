Comparing First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First BanCorp. and Bank of New York Mellon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $918.39 million 2.24 $305.07 million $1.59 7.16 Bank of New York Mellon $19.99 billion 1.75 $2.57 billion $2.90 15.05

Volatility & Risk

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than First BanCorp.. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First BanCorp. pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First BanCorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 31.85% 20.58% 1.59% Bank of New York Mellon 12.87% 10.78% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First BanCorp. and Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of New York Mellon 1 5 6 0 2.42

First BanCorp. presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.60%. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $51.81, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Bank of New York Mellon on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment consists of the company’s lending and other services for large customers represented by specialized and middle-market clients and the public sector. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment includes consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through FirstBank’s branch network in Puerto Rico. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination, sale, and servicing of a variety of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities. The Treasury and Investments segment deals with treasury and investment management functions. The United States Operations segment represents all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland. The Virgin Islands Operations segment includes all banking activities conducted by FirstBank in the U.S. Virgin Islands a

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions. The Market and Wealth Services segment comprises industry leaders pershing and clearance and collateral management, and treasury services business. The Investment and Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The Other segment which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities, derivatives and other trading activity. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

