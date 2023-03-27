Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

