Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $224,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 851 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Amgen by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

AMGN stock opened at $238.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.57.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

