Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.47. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.79.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 883,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 106,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Context Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Context Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in Context Therapeutics by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.