Contrasting BRC (BRCC) and Its Competitors

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BRC to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRC and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.90 BRC Competitors $11.65 billion $1.73 billion 112.44

BRC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

13.0% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.2% of BRC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BRC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29 BRC Competitors 177 1199 1524 30 2.48

BRC presently has a consensus price target of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 98.88%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 99.40%. Given BRC’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

BRC has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s competitors have a beta of 0.50, meaning that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -1,034.27% -163.62% -11.14%

Summary

BRC competitors beat BRC on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

