Core & Main (CNM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect Core & Main to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNM opened at $21.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,929.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $749,520.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,969.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

