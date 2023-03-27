Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.38.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

