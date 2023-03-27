Cottage Street Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14,240.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.05. 547,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

