Cottage Street Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1,507.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164,859 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 2.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Ares Capital worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,031. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

