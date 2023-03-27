Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2,349.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826,878 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 4.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of CSX worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. 3,314,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,926,798. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

