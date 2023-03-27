Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Covestro Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of COVTY stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.78. Covestro has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

