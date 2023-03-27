Crescent Sterling Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $355.75. 726,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.38 and its 200-day moving average is $341.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

