Crescent Sterling Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,268 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.99. 224,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,436. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.31 and a 200 day moving average of $234.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

