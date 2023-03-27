Crescent Sterling Ltd. Invests $271,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Paper by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 106,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE IP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.73. 559,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

