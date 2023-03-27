Crescent Sterling Ltd. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.33. 1,284,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,820. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $318.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

