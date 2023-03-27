Crescent Sterling Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 5.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after acquiring an additional 349,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,137,000 after acquiring an additional 153,916 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,903. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

