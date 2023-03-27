Crescent Sterling Ltd. Takes $364,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 129,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,333. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

