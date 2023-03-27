Critical Analysis: IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN)

Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Rating) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A IAMGOLD -5.65% -0.13% -0.07%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and IAMGOLD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IAMGOLD $958.80 million 1.28 -$70.10 million ($0.15) -17.13

Patten Energy Solutions Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAMGOLD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Patten Energy Solutions Group and IAMGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IAMGOLD 4 5 1 0 1.70

IAMGOLD has a consensus price target of $2.68, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%.

Summary

Patten Energy Solutions Group beats IAMGOLD on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The firm also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Dolton, IL.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

