Critical Comparison: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and aTyr Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$118.04 million ($2.86) -6.83 aTyr Pharma $10.39 million 9.83 -$45.34 million ($1.60) -1.20

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 aTyr Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Replimune Group and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Replimune Group presently has a consensus target price of $51.86, indicating a potential upside of 165.39%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 628.60%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Replimune Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -34.81% -30.81% aTyr Pharma N/A -54.44% -46.19%

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

