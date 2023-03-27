Cronos (CRO) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $12.17 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00060890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017456 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

