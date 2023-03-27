Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $93.08. 99,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,437. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.