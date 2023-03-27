Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,748 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

CNQ traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.09. 366,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

