Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 621.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,448 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $120.67. 843,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,548,633. The stock has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

