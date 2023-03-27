Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.55. 721,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324,101. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

