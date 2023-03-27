Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $16.05 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

TRI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.67. 54,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $128.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

