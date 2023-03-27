Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 23,356 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Aflac by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

AFL traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $63.10. 263,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,548. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

