Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 28,049 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HP worth $19,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 27,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.89. 513,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,816. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

