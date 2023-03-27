CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

CTIC stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $566.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.91.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.