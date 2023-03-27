CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

CTIC stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $566.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

