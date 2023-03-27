CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 17th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 6.8 %

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €54.40 ($58.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.90. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 1-year high of €67.75 ($72.85).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

