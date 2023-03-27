CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €84.00 by Berenberg Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of ETR EVD traded down €3.95 ($4.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €54.40 ($58.49). The company had a trading volume of 204,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.90. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 12-month high of €67.75 ($72.85). The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

