Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 369.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

CGEM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. 57,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $418.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.12. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 624,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 262,390 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

